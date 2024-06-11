As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Baked by Addie shows us how to make yummy macarons

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., full-body workouts, gifts for Dad, reptiles, traditional music, and more.

Dads, what do you really want for Father’s Day? Let us know here and look for it today on the show.

Looking to change your exercise routine? Mike visits Corefit and tries their full-body pilates workout.

Conjunto Heritage Taller tells Jen about their mission to preserve traditional Conjunto music.

Who doesn’t love a sweet treat in the summer? The owner of Baked by Addie teaches Fiona how to make macarons.

Are you still trying to find the perfect gift for Dad? Creative Lifestyles with Adeina shows us four gift ideas for Father’s Day.

Texas Reptile Expo brings in some scaly friends, a corn snake and two ball pythons.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.