As seen on SA Live - Thursday, June 13, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., discover specialty cocktails, new movies, and sewing lessons.

Who would narrate your inner voice? Share your answer here and look for it today on the show.

Recommended Videos

UBP Burgers shows their unique way of cooking burgers by using their special press. If you are a burger lover, then you would enjoy their new deal. Buy one burger and get one free every Monday from 4-7 p.m.

Jen takes us to The Rose of San Antonio, located in the historic Pincus building. Come try their artisan bites and hand-crafted cocktails, and enjoy live music.

Here are four new movies that are in theaters this weekend:

Want to have sew much fun this summer? Abby’s Attic Sewing Studio tells us about their DIY projects that help you stay cool and their classes for adults and children that are on sale.

The Artisan Distillery and Craft Bar shows us specialty Pride cocktails. These drinks will be available at their first annual San Antonio Art and Music Festival which will take place this Saturday.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.