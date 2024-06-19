78º
SA Live

As Seen on SA Live - Juneteenth - Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Juneteenth celebration, children’s book, Black-owned businesses, gospel choir performance & more

Tori McClung, SA Live Intern

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Honoring Juneteenth! (Pixabay, Pixabay 2024)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we honor Juneteenth. Plus, Black-owned businesses, an unbelievable breakfast machine and more.

There are several Juneteenth events happening around town today:

Urban Air Adventure Park has everything for your next event, from trampolines to bumper cars to virtual reality - and we’re taking you there.

The Peterson Brothers are keeping it in the family with their new album, “Experience.” Jen shares her exclusive interview with this musical Texas duo.

Breakfast has never been easier with one of the featured products in today’s Insider Deals. You won’t believe this breakfast machine. Check it out here.

