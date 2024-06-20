83º
As seen on SA Live - Thursday, June 20, 2024

Burger Week, summer sips, New Flix & more

Tori McClung, SA Live Intern

It's San Antonio Burger Week! (Provided via Grady Britton)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., San Antonio Burger Week, cocktail creations and new movie releases.

What’s your favorite type of cheese on a burger? Vote for your answer here and look for it today on the show.

The Lucky Duck makes their featured burger for San Antonio Burger Week! A portion of the event’s proceeds will go to the San Antonio Food Bank. Download the SA Burger Week app to discover tasty burgers around the city.

Studio Sutherland shows Jen easy tips to spruce up your kitchen for the summer.

Here are four new movies that are in theaters this weekend:

Cocktail Crafthaus Co. gives us an interactive cocktail crafting experience. Mention that you saw them on the show and receive a 15 percent discount on any private event booked this summer.

The Guitar Dojo tells about the lessons they offer for students interested in learning the guitar or bass.

Mattenga’s Pizzeria has a new dish called the Honey BEXAR Pizza. Use the promo code SALive20 to get 20 percent off your purchase. This offer is valid through June 28th.

Tori McClung is an intern for SA Live. She attends the University of Texas, where she's pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Radio-Television-Film and a Master’s in Advertising. As a San Antonio native, she's excited to be working on a show that serves her community. In her free time, you can find Tori playing the guitar, violin or making TikToks.

