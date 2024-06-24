86º
As seen on SA Live - Monday, June 24, 2024

Coffee recipes, superfood smoothies, wedding guest attire & more

Tori McClung, SA Live Intern

Candidly Caitlin shows us delicious superfood smoothies. (Pixabay, Pixabay 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., tasty coffee recipes, healthy smoothies and wedding guest outfits.

What’s something you’ve always wanted to do? Let us know here and look for your answer today on the show.

Jen speaks to author and columnist, Julia Castro about her book Apple Pie and Salsa.

Are you a coffee addict? Lifestyle content creator, Jada Rashawn Pickett shows us three summer coffee drink recipes.

La Frite is the only Belgian bistro in the city, and today they show us their duck and foie gras.

Have you been searching for a nutrient-packed treat? Candidly Caitlin makes delicious superfood smoothies that are perfect for the summer.

Style by Jules Aldaz gives tips for summer wedding guest attire.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Tori McClung is an intern for SA Live. She attends the University of Texas, where she's pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Radio-Television-Film and a Master’s in Advertising. As a San Antonio native, she's excited to be working on a show that serves her community. In her free time, you can find Tori playing the guitar, violin or making TikToks.

