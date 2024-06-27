SAN ANTONIO – Is there anything better than a perfectly cooked steak in the summer? Beef Loving Texans think not!

With minimal prep and cook time, you can have a gourmet meal ready in minutes, ideal for special occasions or everyday dinners. Check out the recipe below.

Bonus: This year’s tomatoes have been exceptional, making a vibrant tomato tapenade the perfect accompaniment to your perfectly grilled or broiled steak.

You can find more recipes from Beef Loving Texans here. Enjoy!

Ribeye Steaks with Fresh Tomato Tapenade

Ingredients:

2 beef ribeye steaks, boneless, cut 1-inch thick (about 12 ounces each)

2 teaspoons course ground black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

For the tapenade:

1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half

1 can (2-1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

3 tablespoons shredded parmesan cheese

Directions:

Press pepper evenly onto beef steaks.



Place steaks on a grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, for 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on a preheated gas grill, 9 to 14 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Cooking Tip: To broil, place steaks on a rack in a broiler pan so the surface of the beef is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Broil for 14 to 18 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning once.



Meanwhile, combine fresh tomato tapenade ingredients in a small bowl.



Season steaks with salt, as desired. Top each steak evenly with fresh tomato tapenade.

