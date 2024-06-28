92º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Friday, June 28, 2024

Mike’s retirement, custom wood carvings, skydiving & more

Tori McClung, SA Live Intern

Tags: sa live, as seen on sa live
Mike flies into retirement with help from Skydive Castroville. (Skydive Castroville, Skydive Castroville 2024)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we say goodbye to Mike, who retires today. Of course, we had to send him off the SA Live way!

Wanna give a shout-out to Mike? Write it out here and look for your response today on the show.

Recommended Videos

We send Mike off in SA Live style by taking him on one last adventure! Mike flies into retirement with the help of Skydive Castroville.

Dario’s Bakery gives Mike a sweet goodbye by making him a custom retirement cake.

Looking for a memorable gift to give to a friend? Dusty Saw Designs has custom wood carvings. They even brought a special gift for Mike.

The Board Couple provides the ultimate send-off celebration with champagne and charcuterie.

Here are the new movies in theaters this weekend:

There are lots of exciting events happening around town this weekend:

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Tori McClung is an intern for SA Live. She attends the University of Texas, where she's pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Radio-Television-Film and a Master’s in Advertising. As a San Antonio native, she's excited to be working on a show that serves her community. In her free time, you can find Tori playing the guitar, violin or making TikToks.

email

Recommended Videos