As seen on SA Live - Monday, July 1, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we congratulate Jen, who officially joins Fiona to co-host SA Live! Plus, we try a new take on French toast and visit an epic glamping spot.

Do you like your brunch savory, sweet, or both ways? Let us know here and look for your answer today on the show.

First Watch has French toast with a unique twist. We try their strawberry tres leches French toast.

Monster Mini Golf is like nothing else! They also have a laser maze, virtual reality games, and more.

Mahal’s Kitchen serves delicious Filipino cuisine such as lumpia and halo-halo. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Tough Love Cookies & Treats has cute desserts for the Fourth of July.

Wanna go camping without having to face the great outdoors? The Disco Ranch is the perfect place for glamping. They’ll even create a playlist for your trip.

Curator Coffee has artisan drinks and also ceramic art.

