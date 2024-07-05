As seen on SA Live - Friday, July 5, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we get our groove by doing Latin dance, try AI tacos, barbecue and more.

Still trying to figure out your barbecue plans for the Fourth? Go’Shen Point BBQ has the perfect barbecue platter.

Ever tried food developed by artificial intelligence? If not, Velvet Taco has you covered with their “CHAT GPTaco 2.0.″ They also have another new menu item called the “Burnt End” taco.

Assemble Cocktail Workshop makes us Fourth of July cocktails and talks about their classes.

Show the city your pet’s cuteness by entering them in the San Antonio Pet Pageant. The pageant will donate some of the submission proceeds to San Antonio Pets Alive.

Esta Noche Dance Company shows us how to salsa and bachata. Get into the groove with their classes!

F.R.I.D.A. Fest is happening this weekend. The festival celebrates arts and women. It is curated by the owner of Que Retro Arts.

Wanna step into a world of pure imagination? Watch “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at Wonder Theatre.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.