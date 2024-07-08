As seen on SA Live - Monday, July 8, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., “fin”-tastic fun! It’s Sharkfest season and we’re getting you into the spirit with shark experiences at SeaWorld San Antonio, cocktails, “shark”-cuterie and more.

Which new movie are you looking forward to this summer? Let us know here and look for your answer today on the show.

Recommended Videos

Fiona takes us to SeaWorld San Antonio for a great white-themed roller coaster and the ultimate shark experience - this week only. Check out tickets and info here.

Pink Shark is shaking things up with “fin”-tastic cocktails! One of them is even shark-themed.

Want to spice up your summer party with ocean snacks? Little Picnic Company has a “shark”-cuterie board you’ll want to take a bite out of.

A local chef is in the running for a major award! Chef Lizzeth Martinez is a finalist in the Favorite Chef Competition. You can vote for her here, and you can learn more about her Mexican restaurant, Naco Mexican Eatery, here.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.