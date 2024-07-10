82º
As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Texas Monthly’s top tacos al pastor, new Italian spot, football champs, new skills for summer & more

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

It's a taco Wednesday! (Mates)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., are you ready for some of the best tacos in the state? We give them a try. Plus, a new Italian spot, new skills for the summer and local football champions!

El Pastor es Mi Señor is kind of a big deal. Texas Monthly says they may have the best tacos al pastor in the state. We try their fresh tacos, Mexico City-style.

Jen takes us to Renzo’s Trattoria and Pizzeria, a new Italian family-owned restaurant for pizza, pasta, brunch and hand-crafted cocktails.

Three cheers for the San Antonio Warriors! They won the 2024 BSFL League Championship, finishing the football season as the top-ranked team. We’re chatting with them today.

Want to learn a new skill this summer? Blue Armadillo Sewing Company teaches us how to work a vintage sewing machine.

Everyone needs to know how to cook. Cook, Learn & Grow is designed to equip kids with kitchen skills to boost their self-confidence and creative inspiration. We learn about their summer camps today.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

