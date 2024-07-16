88º
Join Insider for Free

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Drive-thru soda shop, calligraphy, the Von Erich brothers & more

Tori McClung, SA Live Intern

Tags: sa live, as seen on sa live
The Von Erich brothers join us today! (Steven Chavez, Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., the Von Erich brothers join us! Plus, San Antonio’s first drive-thru soda shop, calligraphy classes and more.

How do you save money? Share your tips here and look for your answer today on the show.

Recommended Videos

The Von Erich brothers tell us about their wedding and event venue, The Ironwood Barn. We also chat with them about the movie “The Iron Claw”.

Double A BBQ is a family-owned food truck business that specializes in high-quality smoked meats. Today, they show us how to make a BBQ smash burger.

Jen explores the craft cocktail menu at Renzo’s Trattoria and Pizzeria.

Trying to find a new hobby? The Golden Speck has new calligraphy classes for adults and kids. Use Crayola markers to learn calligraphy or even enjoy some wine! You can use the code SALIVE24 for ten percent off your order.

Sodamigo is the city’s first drive-thru soda shop! They show us how to make a few of their tasty drinks.

Our Jen Tobias-Struski is taking us Texas Trippin’ to Luckenbach, Texas, with a dance hall, saloon and more!

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Tori McClung is an intern for SA Live. She attends the University of Texas, where she's pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Radio-Television-Film and a Master’s in Advertising. As a San Antonio native, she's excited to be working on a show that serves her community. In her free time, you can find Tori playing the guitar, violin or making TikToks.

email

Recommended Videos