As seen on SA Live - Thursday, July 18, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., a sequel to an iconic tornado movie, a new hotel on the River Walk, Thirsty Thursday, SA Vibes, a fashion show and a local market for a good cause.

The San Antonio River Walk has a new hotel and it’s taking reservations. We taste the restaurant’s menu at the new InterContinental San Antonio Riverwalk Hotel.

Cheers to Thirsty Thursday! We take you to Man Overboard Brewing, a family and veteran-owned business that specializes in Belgian and American beer. They have a new kitchen, too.

Shop local, get Spurs gear and support kids for the new school year at Mi Familia at the Rim’s monthly mercadito. Bring your school supplies to the mercadito this Saturday to donate to local kids. There will be live music and they have a new official Spurs merchandise shop to check out. The event is hosted by Inspiration 4 Life.

High school designers are showcasing their masterpieces at the Fashion for Smiles fashion show, a Gabriella’s Smile Foundation fundraiser.

SA Vibes is all about celebrating and showcasing local music, and today we’re hearing from the San Antonio band Combo Cósmico at The Starlighter.

Who’s looking forward to the “Twister” sequel?! Our resident movie guy, John Marr, breaks down what’s new in theaters this week:

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.