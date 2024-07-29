83º
As seen on SA Live - Monday, July 29, 2024

Live from Acadiana Café, back-to-school tips & more

Tori McClung, SA Live Intern

Coaches from Bridging Behaviors and A. Marie & Co. share their back-to-school tips. (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we’re live from Acadiana Café! Plus back-to-school tips and more.

What is your family’s favorite restaurant in San Antonio? Share your memory here and look for your answer today on the show!

The city’s iconic Cajun restaurant, Acadiana Café, is set to close in August. Today we take you there live and chat with the owner.

Parents, are you stressed about getting your kids ready for school? Coaches from Bridging Behaviors and A. Marie & Co. share their back-to-school organizing and behavior tips.

Bexar Essentials shows us their casual business looks for men.

July is Disability Pride Month and today we take a look at disABILITYsa and what they’re doing to support children and adults of all abilities.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Tori McClung is an intern for SA Live. She attends the University of Texas, where she's pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Radio-Television-Film and a Master’s in Advertising. As a San Antonio native, she's excited to be working on a show that serves her community. In her free time, you can find Tori playing the guitar, violin or making TikToks.

