As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, July 30, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., it’s National Cheesecake Day! Plus, cast iron cooking tips, giant pizza and more.

Which celebrity would you choose as your pizza challenge partner? Let us know here and look for your answer today on the show!

Recommended Videos

It’s National Cheesecake Day! Today we try to guess the flavors of three cheesecakes from Poppys Pizza. They also bring their giant 28-inch pizza! Visit Poppys Pizza and mention you saw them on SA Live to receive 10% off a slice of cheesecake. This offer is valid through the weekend.

Trying to perfect the art of cast iron cooking? You’re in luck because Chef Leo Aguirre joins us to share his cast iron cooking tips.

Jen tags along with Craig Pelke who’s known as the “Reptile Guy” at the San Antonio Zoo.

The Guitar Dojo tells about the lessons they offer for students interested in learning the guitar or bass.

Looking for a new sushi spot? Umiya has a second location at Live Oak. If you mention you saw them on SA Live you get $2 off speciality cocktails.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.