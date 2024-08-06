As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, August 6, 2024

The "Reptile Guy" tells us about some scaly friends at the SA Zoo.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. we chat with a local actor who got their dream role. Plus, how a vegan restaurant is supporting the community and more.

It’s National Root Beer Float Day! What kind of soda do you like in your float? Let us know here and look for your answer today on the show.

Explore Filipino cuisine and culture at the Adobo Throwdown. Members of Stonewolf Defense Fitness will showcase their skills at the event. Today, they join us to demonstrate Filipino martial arts!

Don’t drink alcohol? Don’t worry, Hash Vegan Eatery has created a dry bar and safe haven to help others overcome addictions.

Mattenga’s Pizzería has new saucy Tajín wings! Get 20% off when you try them by using the promo code SALive20 from now through August 31.

Is the end-of-summer stress causing you to break out? The Carmel Soap Company shares their back-to-school skincare essentials. You can use the code SALive for 20% off your purchase.

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is South Texas’s newest on-stage production. We get an exciting sneak peek of the musical!

Local actor, Antonio Raul Corbo, from the show “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” just got his dream role on a new Apple TV+ show. He’s also in a Stephen King movie! He tells us all about his upcoming projects.

