SA Live & James Avery 70th Anniversary Sweepstakes.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

James Avery Artisan Jewelry is celebrating 70 years with a traveling trunk show at every retail store across four states. This unique in-store experience features 23 special designs from the company’s archives.

To celebrate, SA Live viewers could win jewelry from the trunk show event!

One grand prize winner will be selected along with two other prize winners.

Grand Prize (1): One Swiss Heart Pendant in 14K gold with one 20″ Medium Rope Chain in 14K gold ($3180 value)

Prize 2 (1): One Sunburst Pendant with one Collet Neck Collar in sterling silver ($740 value)

Prize 3 (1): One Creation Pendant with one 24″ Medium Cable Figaro Chain in sterling silver ($415 value)

To enter, fill out the entry form below.

The sweepstakes runs from Monday, Aug. 12 at 10:00 a.m. until Thursday, Sept. 5 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced on SA Live on Friday, Sept. 6. You can read the official rules here.