As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, August 13, 2024

The San Antonio Youth Ballet is having its "Nutcracker Auditions."

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. we take you Texas Trippin. Plus, a ballet performance, a World Burger Tour and more.

Taste flavors from around the globe with the Hard Rock Cafe’s World Burger Tour! We hear all about it today.

Want to go on a last-minute summer vacay? My Curly Adventures takes us “Texas trippin” to Waco. She visits Waco Surf, the Dr. Pepper Museum, Hawaiian Falls Waco, and a cool ice cream-themed rental property.

Fall into a new routine by adding art classes to your Saturday schedule. UTSA’s Community Art Classes are starting this fall and are free and open to the community.

The San Antonio Youth Ballet joins us for a special performance. They also share information about their upcoming Ballet Ball and auditions for The Nutcracker.

It’s about time to shake off summer and get back to learning. This Tagalog author has a book that provides quick and easy ways to learn a new language.

