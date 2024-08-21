As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, August 21, 2024

You can hire these dinos for your next party with Jurassic SA.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., dinosaurs take over Market Square! Plus, a special performance by the Jefferson HS Lassos, estate sale tips, SA’s “queen bee” of juice, spilling the tea on a local tea spot and more.

The Thomas Jefferson High School Lassos school us on the art of lassoing! If you have a child who wants to learn from them, they’re hosting a Little Lasso Clinic for first through 12th grade students. Check out their pinned post about the clinic on Instagram.

Got a dinosaur lover at home? We have the perfect idea for their birthday - dinosaurs from Jurassic SA! They will be in Market Square for our show today and they’re incredible. You can also see them at the San Antonio Zoo on Sept. 1 for their last day of Dinosaur Adventure Park and at the Comal County Fair Sept. 26-29.

Queen Bee Juicery was voted the “Best San Antonio Juice Shop 2024″ by the San Antonio Current, and they’re sharing a special deal to celebrate: free juice and a 10 percent discount on all purchases from noon to 4 p.m. on Sept. 7.

We’re spilling the tea on the health benefits of organic loose-leaf tea with help from a certified tea specialist at The Steeped Leaf.

SA Live Contributor David Hurtado goes inside an estate sale that’s the culmination of 60 years of collecting. He breaks down the price bargains at this must-attend event for everyone. For more information, visit the Texas Auction or Estate Sales websites.

