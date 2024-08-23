As seen on SA Live - Friday, August 23, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., go Boerne go! Cheering on the Little League World Series hometown team, New Flix, fun festival, stylin’ hats, Somerset HS spirit squad, wrestling school and more.

Give the Boerne Little League team a shout-out! Share your comments here and look for them today on the show.

Recommended Videos

Jen is live in Boerne ahead of the Little League World Series U.S. Championship watch party at Free Roam Brewing Company. There will be food from Lupe’s Local Tex-Mex food truck. The game airs tomorrow on KSAT 12 and all KSAT streaming platforms.

Somerset High School is pumped for the new school year! We see a special performance by their spirit squad.

Speaking of school, looking to go to wrestling school? It’s a feel-good Friday with Hybrid School of Wrestling here in San Antonio.

You’re going to want to keep these hats for legacy hand-me-downs. Luna Lorén Custom Hats shares unique head gear.

There’s a fun festival coming up with plenty of food from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1! It’s the Filipino & Pacific Islander Festival, and we learn more with Kain Na.

Do you have a quirky pet? We want to know about their quirk and share photos! Click here to upload a photo or video of your quirky pet and tell us why they’re special. You might see them featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.