As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, August 27, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., pizza with a vintage twist, a nationally recognized group from Pieper High School, salsa tasting, celebrating 1 year of Mic the Mascot and more.

It’s National Just Because Day! What are you planning to do today “just because”? Let us know here and look for your comments today on the show.

Recommended Videos

How about some nostalgic pizza “just because”? Boombox Pizza Bar brings retro vibes and brick oven pies to St. Paul Square.

Looking for some “hot stuff”? We’re trying Salsa De Leon’s salsa-based recipes. Did you know they were recently inducted into H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best Million Dollar Club?

It feels like Mic the Mascot has always been with us here at KSAT, but did you know his first birthday is this month? We’re looking back at his origin story with Starline Costumes.

The Pieper High School Warrior Company was recently nationally recognized by the Navy National Defense Cadet Corps as the 2024 Navy League Most Improved Unit in the Nation. We get a change to go behind the scenes with this prestigious group and learn more about the program.

Of course, this is all leading up to the KSAT Pigskin Classic this Thursday at Pieper High School. The game starts at 7 p.m. You can watch the Gameday Pregame special at 6:30 p.m. on KSAT 12, ksat.com and KSAT+, and don’t miss the SA Live Pep Rally at 1 p.m. powered by Christus Children’s.

Do you have a quirky pet? We want to know about their quirk and share photos! Click here to upload a photo or video of your quirky pet and tell us why they’re special. You might see them featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.