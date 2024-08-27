88º
Join Insider for Free

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, August 27, 2024

National Just Because Day, Try It Tuesday, Boombox Pizza Bar, salsa tasting, Pieper HS Warrior Company, Mic’s origin story & more

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Tags: sa live, as seen on sa live
Boombox Pizza Bar is bringing vintage vibes to St. Paul Square. (Boombox Pizza , 2024 Boombox Pizza Bar)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., pizza with a vintage twist, a nationally recognized group from Pieper High School, salsa tasting, celebrating 1 year of Mic the Mascot and more.

It’s National Just Because Day! What are you planning to do today “just because”? Let us know here and look for your comments today on the show.

Recommended Videos

How about some nostalgic pizza “just because”? Boombox Pizza Bar brings retro vibes and brick oven pies to St. Paul Square.

Looking for some “hot stuff”? We’re trying Salsa De Leon’s salsa-based recipes. Did you know they were recently inducted into H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best Million Dollar Club?

It feels like Mic the Mascot has always been with us here at KSAT, but did you know his first birthday is this month? We’re looking back at his origin story with Starline Costumes.

The Pieper High School Warrior Company was recently nationally recognized by the Navy National Defense Cadet Corps as the 2024 Navy League Most Improved Unit in the Nation. We get a change to go behind the scenes with this prestigious group and learn more about the program.

Of course, this is all leading up to the KSAT Pigskin Classic this Thursday at Pieper High School. The game starts at 7 p.m. You can watch the Gameday Pregame special at 6:30 p.m. on KSAT 12, ksat.com and KSAT+, and don’t miss the SA Live Pep Rally at 1 p.m. powered by Christus Children’s.

Do you have a quirky pet? We want to know about their quirk and share photos! Click here to upload a photo or video of your quirky pet and tell us why they’re special. You might see them featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email

Recommended Videos