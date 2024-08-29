76º
As Seen on SA Live - KSAT Pigskin Classic Pep Rally - Thursday, August 29, 2024

Live at Pieper High School & powered by Christus Children’s

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

The KSAT Pigskin Classic Pep Rally is live from Pieper HS at 1 p.m. on Aug. 29. (Brittney Daniels, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., it’s the SA Live Pep Rally for KSAT Pigskin Classic, powered by Christus Children’s, and we’re going live from Pieper High School!

The KSAT Pigskin Classic is tonight at 7 p.m., but before the Pieper Warriors and Boerne Greyhounds take the field, we’re getting you ready with high-energy fun and helpful info for student athletes.

We want to see your school spirit! Share your photos here and you might see them later in the show.

Boerne and Pieper high schools are huddling up to feed people in need. Here’s what you need to know about the Peanut Butter Bowl and donations.

Doctors from Christus Children’s share helpful information about heart conditions, and we hear powerful stories from two high school patients overcoming hip dysplasia and scoliosis.

Plus, spirit squads from both teams, behind the scenes with the marching bands and more.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

