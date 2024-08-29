As Seen on SA Live - KSAT Pigskin Classic Pep Rally - Thursday, August 29, 2024

The KSAT Pigskin Classic Pep Rally is live from Pieper HS at 1 p.m. on Aug. 29.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., it’s the SA Live Pep Rally for KSAT Pigskin Classic, powered by Christus Children’s, and we’re going live from Pieper High School!

The KSAT Pigskin Classic is tonight at 7 p.m., but before the Pieper Warriors and Boerne Greyhounds take the field, we’re getting you ready with high-energy fun and helpful info for student athletes.

We want to see your school spirit! Share your photos here and you might see them later in the show.

Boerne and Pieper high schools are huddling up to feed people in need. Here’s what you need to know about the Peanut Butter Bowl and donations.

Doctors from Christus Children’s share helpful information about heart conditions, and we hear powerful stories from two high school patients overcoming hip dysplasia and scoliosis.

Plus, spirit squads from both teams, behind the scenes with the marching bands and more.

