As seen on SA Live - Friday, August 30, 2024

Live from San Japan, the largest anime & gaming convention in South Texas

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Get ready to game at San Japan! (Texas Gaming, Texas Gaming Empire 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., it’s the largest anime and gaming convention in South Texas. We’re going live from San Japan!

San Japan is happening today through Sunday at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. If you love anime and manga, you don’t want to miss this yearly event. Texas Chihuahua Rescue will be there with adoptable dogs, too!

Our Good Dog of the Week is available for adoption at the Animal Defense League of Texas. His name is Halloween and he’s become the unofficial welcome wagon at ADL.

If you’re looking for a place to game and celebrate anime culture, Otaku Cafe on Bandera Road is ready for you. We take you inside.

Did you know there’s a taiyaki spot in San Antonio? We drop in at Hanamaru Cafe on Callaghan to give it a try.

And it’s Friday, so there’s a new batch of New Flix! Here’s what’s in theaters this weekend:

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

About the Author

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

