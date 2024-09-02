As seen on SA Live - Monday, September 2, 2024

Fennec foxes and more at Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. we visit Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo! Plus, Labor Day grilling, monster sandwiches and more.

Which animal have you rescued? Let us know here and look for your answer today on the show.

We take you to Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo for some summer fun! They have cute Fennec foxes, giant rodents that love water, alligator feedings and a new rattlesnake pit.

A new restaurant serves Latin American street food from four different areas. The chef from Las Perlitas joins us to talk about the new spot and makes a tasty dish!

These sandwiches are “wicked” good! The Wicked Wich joins us to talk about how they bring an elevated twist to lunch.

Fire up the grill - pitmaster Adrian Davila from Davila’s BBQ in Seguin shares steak grilling tips from the pit.

