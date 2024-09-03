As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, September 3, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., SA Live’s birthday week begins! Our show turns 10 this week, and we are celebrating with a ton of surprises.

It's a popular month for birthdays.

Belle of Balloons is getting the party started with incredible inflatable decorations. This home-based business now has a brick-and-mortar shop, too.

Cheers to SA Live! Folklores Coffee House created a special coffee drink named after our show and they’re already serving pumpkin espresso drinks for that early autumn feel.

Amols’ Party & Fiesta Favors has everything you need to throw a birthday party or any other event. They’re hooking us up with some fun birthday ideas.

Over the Top Cake Supplies is bringing the cupcakes! It’s a cake decorating store with every baking need you can imagine for businesses and home bakers alike.

Need some trending toys for a birthday party? Never fear, Learning Express is here! They show us what’s on trend for birthday season this year, including some Taylor Swift toys.

