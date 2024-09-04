82º
As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, September 4, 2024

SA Live’s Birthday Week continues!

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Happy Birthday Cake (KPRC 2 / Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., SA Live’s birthday week continues! Our show turns 10 this week, and we are celebrating with a ton of surprises.

It’s a popular month for birthdays. Give a shout-out to the September birthdays in your life! Comment and share pics here and look for yours today on the show.

Sweetmade Cakes is bringing the birthday cake! They also have an Instagram giveaway, so click here for the details.

Cheers to SA Live! La Familia Cortez is making an SA Live-themed cocktail for the occasion. They also have an Instagram giveaway.

Stephanie Peña Frost from Princess and the Monkey Home Decor is bringing the party ideas! Check out her Instagram giveaway too.

Archies Coffee Lounge has a new location downtown on Broadway. Watch our Java Jen as she gets behind the coffee bar to test her barista skills. They’re even creating an energy drink just for SA Live!

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

