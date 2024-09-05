81º
As seen on SA Live - Thursday, September 5, 2024

More birthday surprises & deals for SA Live’s birthday week

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Poppys Pizza in San Antonio is celebrating its 10th anniversary, too! (Poppys Pizza, 2024 Poppys Pizza)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., SA Live’s birthday week continues! Our show turns 10 this week, and we are celebrating with a ton of surprises, giveaways and deals.

This Sunday is National Grandparents Day! Give a shout-out to your grandparents and the people in your life who are like grandparents to you. Comment and share pics here and look for yours today on the show.

How about a pizza party? Poppys Pizza is celebrating its 10th birthday, too! We’re live from there today with the yummy details on a birthday deal for you.

Opal & Onyx is celebrating its third anniversary and our 10th anniversary with a giant cookie cake.

It’s the start of something horrifying - in a good way! Cursed City Con kicks off its inaugural event tomorrow in San Antonio, celebrating all things horror.

Speaking of horror, there are three New Flix in theaters this weekend:

