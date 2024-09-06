90º
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - 10th Anniversary Show - Friday, September 6, 2024

SA Live officially turns 10 on Sept. 8 & we have huge surprises in store today!

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Tags: sa live, as seen on sa live
SA Live is celebrating 10 years with a big party show today! (Brittney Daniels, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., it’s SA Live’s 10th birthday and we have some big surprises on the way today!

Give us a shout-out for our 10th birthday! Share pics, ideas, what you love about the show and all the positivity here, and look for your answer today on the show.

Our very first show back in 2014 featured the Sam Houston High School Band, and they’re back today to kick us off!

Dario’s Bakery is bringing a 10th anniversary cake to help us sweeten the day.

We’re bringing back some familiar favorites and some future friends. Stay tuned for the new season of Texas Eats tomorrow!

A big thank you to our sponsor, James Avery Artisan Jewelry. We’re announcing the winners of their trunk show sweepstakes today on the show.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

