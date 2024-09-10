As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, September 10, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., fall-flavored coffee, wrestling stars, trendy ice cream pancakes, robot dancers, Potato the dog gets redemption and a special performance by the US Air Force Band of the West.

Now that it’s September, the fall flavors are in full force around San Antonio. What’s your favorite fall flavor? Comment here and look for your answer today on the show.

Recommended Videos

Time for an autumnal taste test! PJ’s New Orleans Coffee shares some of its unique fall-flavored coffee on the show today.

Plus, trendy ice cream pancakes! Have you seen them on TikTok? Chef Leo Aguirre with Eat Fredericksburg Texas shows us how to make them. Want to try them at home? Click here for the recipe.

There’s a big TNA Wrestling event coming to San Antonio this weekend. We’re kicking off our coverage today with some big names from wrestling.

You might know these robot dancers from “America’s Got Talent.” SAPS Entertainment is getting the party started with us this morning at Historic Market Square.

Not enough energy for you? The US Air Force Band of the West is performing a special song for us today to celebrate our first week in our new 10 a.m. time slot.

Remember Potato the dog from social media? He couldn’t get it together for the Olympics, but he’s bringing his A-game today for a shot at redemption. We’re rooting for you, Potato! Plus, his brother Lime has some big plans in the works...

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live now airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.