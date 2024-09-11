As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, September 11, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., brunch all day, dinosaurs and terror birds, chatting with legendary wrestler Jeff Hardy, getting kids to read during National Literacy Month and more.

We just celebrated a big birthday and now Max & Louie’s New York Diner is too! For its 8th anniversary celebration, Max & Louie’s is adding a new all-day brunch menu. We’re putting it to the test - the “taste” test!

Dragons, dinosaurs and terror birds - oh my! The Dinosaur George Company’s traveling museum is in town. They’ll have a small exhibit at the Skylight Balloon Fest in Selma on Sept. 27 and 28. They plan to record a live podcast during the event.

There’s a big TNA Wrestling event this Friday and Saturday at Boeing Center at Tech Port, and we’re going one-on-one with legendary pro wrestler Jeff “The Charismatic Enigma” Hardy today to learn more about it.

The Twig Book Shop at The Pearl celebrates National Literacy Month by bringing books alive with their in-house storyteller, Miss Anastasia Joy. Check out their storytime hours here.

