As seen on SA Live - Thursday, September 12, 2024

BBQ for brunch, fall desserts, chocolate-covered pork rinds, 1-on-1 with local Paralympic athlete, live wrestling in SA & more

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

BBQ for brunch? Say less! (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m.,BBQ for brunch? Yes, please! Plus, fall desserts, a weird but strangely delicious snack, one-on-one with a 12-year-old local Paralympic athlete, live wrestling in SA and more.

It’s Throwback Thursday and we want to see your awkward school photos! Share your pics here and look for them today on the show. We’ll show you some of ours, too.

Brunch and BBQ? Say less. Go’Shen Point BBQ is entering the world of brunch with some tasty smoked options and we are here for it.

‘Tis the season for fall desserts! We’re getting some seasonal pastry decorating tips from Betty Jane’s Bakeshoppe.

Weird snack alert! We try Coco Chops - pork rinds coated in chocolate - and learn more about this unique South Texas snack.

Noelani Spicer is just 12 years old and she’s already broken 3 records as a Paralympian. Jen chats with her one-on-one to learn about Kinetic Kids and the STRAPS program at Morgan’s Sports.

TNA Wrestling’s Victory Road live wrestling event is happening tomorrow and Saturday at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. We chat one-on-one with wrestler Joe Hendry.

San Antonio’s Sobriety Walk/Run is also this Saturday. Here’s what you need to know.

SA Live now airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

