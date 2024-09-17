As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, September 17, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., a bilingual play, one of the busiest brunch spots in SA, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with jewelry and recipes, what to stream this fall and more.

Have you ever had an unexpected animal encounter? We want to hear about it! Comment here and look for your answers today on the show.

Recommended Videos

We’re celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Marisel Salazar, the author of a new cookbook, “Latin-ish.”

There’s a new bilingual play at the San Pedro Playhouse, and Jada Pickett takes us there for a preview. “The Fantastikos” is a first-of-its-kind adaptation.

Handmade Texas jewelry. That’s what you’ll find at Two H Jewelry. They have a special deal, too! You can find it here.

Looking for a great brunch spot? Box St. All Day has two locations around town.

The San Antonio Public Library is celebrating National Library Card Sign-Up Month with loteria-style library cards.

From reading to streaming, our resident movie and TV guy John Marr has your lineup of what to stream this fall:

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live now airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.