89º
Join Insider for Free

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, September 17, 2024

‘The Fantastikos,’ one of SA’s busiest brunch spots, Hispanic Heritage Month jewelry & recipes, what to stream this fall & more

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Tags: sa live, as seen on sa live
Rainbow Tortillas (Marisel Salazar, Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., a bilingual play, one of the busiest brunch spots in SA, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with jewelry and recipes, what to stream this fall and more.

Have you ever had an unexpected animal encounter? We want to hear about it! Comment here and look for your answers today on the show.

Recommended Videos

We’re celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Marisel Salazar, the author of a new cookbook, “Latin-ish.”

There’s a new bilingual play at the San Pedro Playhouse, and Jada Pickett takes us there for a preview. “The Fantastikos” is a first-of-its-kind adaptation.

Handmade Texas jewelry. That’s what you’ll find at Two H Jewelry. They have a special deal, too! You can find it here.

Looking for a great brunch spot? Box St. All Day has two locations around town.

The San Antonio Public Library is celebrating National Library Card Sign-Up Month with loteria-style library cards.

From reading to streaming, our resident movie and TV guy John Marr has your lineup of what to stream this fall:

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live now airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email

Recommended Videos