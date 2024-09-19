86º
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, September 19, 2024

Oktoberfest at La Villita, New Flix, South Side ice cream & snack shop, The Big Give & Fashion for Life, fall desserts, new slider menu & more

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Tags: sa live, as seen on sa live
Savvy Sliders

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., Oktoberfest at La Villita, what’s in theaters this weekend, an ice cream and snack shop on the South Side, The Big Give and Fashion for Life, fall desserts, new slider menu and more.

Question of the Day: Where’s your neighborhood hangout spot? Let us know here and look for your answers today on the show.

We’re celebrating the first annual Oktoberfest at La Villita! Chef Johnny Hernandez gives us a taste of the German fare that will be at the festival this weekend.

KSAT’s Know My Neighborhood heads to the South San area tonight. Jen stops by a new snack shop, La Botanita Ice Cream & Mas, serving up all kinds of fun treats in the neighborhood.

Jada helps us celebrate The Big Give SA by spotlighting Fashion for Life, a nonprofit organization that raises awareness about domestic violence and family violence and the downstream impactit has on the lives of men, women, and children through the art of fashion.

Fall cake decorating classes are just around the corner at Becky’s Unique Sweets in Spring Branch on Oct. 19. We’re trying some of her fall treats today.

The first Savvy Sliders in Texas is here in San Antonio and they have a new menu! We give you a taste.

Magician Paul Draper stops by for a little magic ahead of his appearance at The Big Give SA after party.

Five new movies hit theaters this weekend:

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live now airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

