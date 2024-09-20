82º
As seen on SA Live - Friday, September 20, 2024

Howl-O-Scream, weekend events, Tobin Center block party, Rio Bravo & SA movie star, bento cake, mini cheerleaders with tons of spirit & more

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Howl-O-Scream SeaWorld San Antonio (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., weekend events, a block party at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, Rio Bravo, bento cake, mini cheerleaders with tons of spirit and more.

Question of the Day: There are five finalists for the 2025 official Fiesta poster! Which one would you like to win? Vote here and look for your answers today on the show.

Just like our show, the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year! It’s all culminating in a block party tomorrow at the Tobin Center. We’re giving you a preview today at 10 a.m.

It’s the 30th anniversary of Rio Bravo featuring the Guadalupe Dance Company and Mariachi Azteca de America. Jada takes us there for a performance.

Have you ever seen a bento cake? We’re making one today with Sweet By Lexi.

Howl-O-Scream kicks off at SeaWorld San Antonio! Fiona takes us there for all the frights and fun.

These cheerleaders may be little, but they have a ton of spirit. We’re cheering for Friday with the Bexar County Panthers - they’re looking for new members, too!

Several events are happening around town this weekend, from Paranormal Fest to Oktoberfest at La Villita to a music festival at The Starlighter. You can find all those events here.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

