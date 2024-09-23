86º
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Monday, September 23, 2024

Kid DJs, new SA food event, charm necklaces & deals, sour & spicy snacks, creative kids & more

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Buenas vibes brings the good vibes with their custom charms. (Buenas Vibes, Buenas Vibes 2024)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., Kid DJs, a new SA food event, charm necklaces and deals, sour and spicy snacks, creative kids and more.

Question of the Day: How do you make it feel like fall even though it’s hot? Let us know here and look for your answer today on the show.

Kids can do anything! We’re celebrating local maker kids at UTSA Downtown MakerSpace today with the BexarFest Program with TRL Productions and students pairings.

Not only that, but we’re shaking things up and getting the party started with kid DJs from The AM Project.

Good vibes only with this charmer! Buenas Vibes brings her amazing charm necklaces and tells us where you can find her this fall.

Top Shelf SA is the city’s newest food event celebrating elevated food and spirits pairings. Palomar Comida cooks up shrimp empanadas today.

Plus, snacks you can treat yourself to every day of the week! Sammy Snacks has a new location at Loop 410 and Blanco Rd. We’re making chamoy pickles with her.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live now airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

About the Author

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

