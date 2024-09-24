As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, September 24, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., there’s a new competitor from San Antonio on the Food Network’s “Halloween Baking Championship”! Plus, a fundraiser for our furry friends, a taste of the San Antonio Brunch Festival, preserving the sounds of South Texas and more.

Have you seen this household robot? It’s our Question of the Day: How much would you be willing to pay for a household robot and what tasks would you assign it? Let us know here and look for your answer today on the show.

Recommended Videos

A San Antonio competitor is on the new season of the Food Network’s “Halloween Baking Championship”! We introduce you to The Grim Bakers and try their gruesome cakes.

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and Jen highlights Conjunto Heritage Taller, a group preserving the music of South Texas.

The Animal Defense League is getting ready to host its Emerald Gala. Here’s what you need to know.

The San Antonio Brunch Festival is back for its fifth delicious year at Smoke Skybar! We get a tasty preview.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live now airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.