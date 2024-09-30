As seen on SA Live - Monday, September 30, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., our favorite meals of the day - breakfast, lunch and brunch! Plus, fall baking and National Literacy Month.

We just celebrated a big birthday and now Max & Louie’s New York Diner is too! For its 8th anniversary celebration, Max & Louie’s is adding a new all-day brunch menu. We’re putting it to the test - the “taste” test!

SA Vibes is highlighting a new artist this week. Check out her story here.

Brunch and BBQ? Say less. Go’Shen Point BBQ is entering the world of brunch with some tasty smoked options and we are here for it.

‘Tis the season for fall desserts! We’re getting some seasonal pastry decorating tips from Betty Jane’s Bakeshoppe.

Plus, trendy ice cream pancakes! Have you seen them on TikTok? Chef Leo Aguirre with Eat Fredericksburg Texas shows us how to make them. Want to try them at home? Click here for the recipe.

A heroic retired military K9 that saved thousands of lives is being honored at the Hero Dog Awards. You can still vote for this “paw”-some pup!

The Twig Book Shop at The Pearl celebrates National Literacy Month by bringing books alive with their in-house storyteller, Miss Anastasia Joy. Check out their storytime hours here.

Weird snack alert! We try Coco Chops - pork rinds coated in chocolate - and learn more about this unique South Texas snack.

