As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, October 2, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., Texas Trippin’ at an Adkins farm, pancakes and brunch, a pop-up shopping event, a Latin jazz and arts festival, a new Oz book and more.

Our Question of the Day: What’s your go-to fall road trip spot? Comment here and look for your answer today on the show.

Recommended Videos

Fiesta Feet and La Casa Frida will be at a pop-up event this weekend! If you haven’t visited their stores, La Casa Frida is at The Creamery District and features Mexican-made jewelry, handbags, accessories and more. Fiesta Feet specializes in colorful, comfortable and stylish leather huaraches from Mexico. They will both be at La Casa Frida this Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m.

We cuddled with their cow, Double Stuf, last week. Now Jen is taking us Texas Trippin’ to Adkins to visit Calvary Farms.

We’re heading to NOLA Brunch & Beignets for pancakes! They have a new location and menu that’s “stacking up” your brunchy faves.

The International Latin Jazz & Arts Festival is happening this Saturday at the UTSA Downtown Campus. We have a sneak peek at what you can expect.

“Wicked” the movie comes out soon, and there’s a new children’s book gives us an all-new adventure in Oz! We chat with the author of “The Hidden Magic of Oz,” Richard L. Baum, the great-grandson of the original author of “The Wizard of Oz,” L. Frank Baum.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live now airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.