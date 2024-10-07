Skip to main content
Clear icon
76º
Join Insider for Free

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Monday, October 7, 2024

Spooky-themed science, monster coffees, Halloween decor, local gifts, fall recipes & more

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Tags: sa live, as seen on sa live
Here are some local places to get pumpkin spice (Copyright Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., spooky-themed science, monster coffees, Halloween decor, local gifts, fall recipes and more.

Our Question of the Day: Have you ever seen a celebrity “in the wild”? Post your photos here and look for them today on the show.

Recommended Videos

It’s National Frappe Day! Summer Moon has your pick-me-up.

It’s a Mad Science Monday! We’re trying some fun Halloween-themed science experiments with Mad Science of Austin & San Antonio.

Have you ever tried those clay painting spots? Color Me Mine has some spooky offerings this October. We take you there.

Cookbook author Vianney Rodriguez shows us how to make a delicious fall cocktail, the pumpkin cazuela margarita.

Speaking of seasonal sips, Gravves Coffee has Halloween-themed coffee drinks and they’re wicked good.

Want to decorate for Halloween without having to buy your decor? The Ditzy Gypsy shows us how to make a twig wreath, monster rocks and spooky candles from toilet paper and paper towel rolls.

Support local at Bonita Vida gift shop! We check out their fun finds.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live now airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Diana Winters headshot

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email

Recommended Videos