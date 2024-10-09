Fall pumpkin & apple recipes from Fischer & Wieser

Have you ever made a pumpkin board? It's only two ingredients.

SAN ANTONIO – All the pumpkin all the time! Add apples and you’ve got all the autumn goodness.

The folks from Fischer & Wieser share four recipes perfect for pumpkin and apple lovers.

You can find more from Fischer & Wieser here.

Pumpkin Butter Board

Ingredients:

8 ounces cream cheese at room temperature

1 jar Fischer & Wieser pumpkin butter

Directions:

Mix the cream cheese and Fischer & Wieser pumpkin butter in a medium-sized bowl. Whip ingredients together with an electric mixer.

Spread onto a wooden board. Serve with your favorite crackers or bread.

Sausage Bites with Bacon Apple Jam

Ingredients:

1 lb of your favorite sausage

10-oz jar of Fischer & Wieser Bacon Apple Jam

Directions:

Slice the sausage into half-inch medallions. Place in a medium skillet and warm over medium heat for 5 minutes.

Pour 1 jar of Fischer & Wieser bacon apple jam. Continue to cook for another 5-10 minutes till sufficiently heated.

Transfer to a platter and serve with toothpicks.

Candied Yams with Texas Whiskey Glaze

Ingredients:

2 large sweet potatoes, baked, peeled and mashed (should yield 3-4 cups)

1 cup Texas Whiskey Glaze

3 Tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

Directions:

Place 3-4 cups of mashed sweet potatoes in a small casserole dish. Potatoes should be at room temperature. Spread across the casserole dish evenly.

Using the end of a spoon, poke holes in the potatoes. Pour 1 cup of Fischer & Wieser Texas Whiskey Glaze over the potatoes.

Sprinkle the small pieces of butter over the top of the Whiskey Glaze. Top with large (or small based on preference) marshmallows.

Bake at 375°F until the top of the marshmallows are medium brown. Serve warm.

Note: You can make this dish in small ramekins for individual servings. Top with small marshmallows.

Pumpkin Butter Nog

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces white rum or spiced rum

10 ounces (1 jar) pumpkin butter

6 ounces coconut milk

6 ounces evaporated milk

4 ounces sweetened condensed milk

Directions:

Add pumpkin butter, coconut milk, evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk to a blender.

Blend until the consistency is smooth.

Add rum and 3 ounces of pumpkin butter mixture to a shaker tin.

Shake and strain into a lowball glass.

Add ice and garnish with pumpkin spice.