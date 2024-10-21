Skip to main content
Clear icon
72º
Join Insider for Free

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Monday, October 21, 2024

Apple vs. pumpkin, burgers & concerts, Messi Kids Meal & block party, budget fall fashion finds, local music & more

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Tags: sa live, as seen on sa live
Autumn leaf and fruit composition. Studio shot on wooden background. (Storyblocks, 2024 Storyblocks)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., apple vs. pumpkin, burgers and concerts, the Messi Kids Meal and block party, budget fall fashion finds, local music and more.

It’s National Apple Day, but it’s also National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day, so that got us thinking... It’s the ultimate fall face-off, apple vs. pumpkin. Which fall flavor do you like better? Vote here and look for the winner today on the show.

Recommended Videos

Love Lionel Messi? You’ll love the block party Hard Rock Cafe is hosting in downtown San Antonio. It’s happening on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. Check out the Messi Kids Meal here.

Sam’s Burger Joint celebrates 25 years of burgers and concerts. Jada takes us there live for a retrospective and a look at what’s ahead for this classic San Antonio concert venue.

There’s a new SA Vibes! We check out PRSNT’s genre-mixing approach that brings a fresh sound to our local music scene.

Fashionista Jules Aldaz shares affordable fall fashion finds on Amazon. You can check out her Amazon page here.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Diana Winters headshot

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email

Recommended Videos