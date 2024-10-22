Skip to main content
As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, October 22, 2024

New spot for mini-golf, fall DIY decor, rescue reptiles, local art & more

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Giant Galapagos Tortoises Celebrate Pumpkin Day at Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Disney)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., new spot for mini-golf, fall DIY decor, rescue reptiles, local art and more.

It’s the next generation of mini-golf and it’s right here in San Antonio. Tiger Woods-owned PopStroke is opening this Friday in the Alamo City. Fiona takes us there live.

Looking to adopt a reptile? Fletcher Reptile & Bird Rescue will be at the Lone Star Reptile Expo this weekend. We have a preview.

Amistad Floral and Crafts shares DIY ideas for fall decor.

Trebla Art is getting ready for a big show at the Tobin Center. We take a look at Albert Gonzales’ spectacular artwork.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

