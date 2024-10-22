As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, October 22, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., new spot for mini-golf, fall DIY decor, rescue reptiles, local art and more.

It’s National Make a Dog’s Day! How do you make your dog’s day? Post photos here and look for yours today on the show.

Recommended Videos

It’s the next generation of mini-golf and it’s right here in San Antonio. Tiger Woods-owned PopStroke is opening this Friday in the Alamo City. Fiona takes us there live.

Looking to adopt a reptile? Fletcher Reptile & Bird Rescue will be at the Lone Star Reptile Expo this weekend. We have a preview.

Amistad Floral and Crafts shares DIY ideas for fall decor.

Trebla Art is getting ready for a big show at the Tobin Center. We take a look at Albert Gonzales’ spectacular artwork.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.