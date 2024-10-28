As seen on SA Live - Monday, October 28, 2024

Victoria's Black Swan Inn is one of the spookiest spots in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., haunted houses and tours, money drops and snacks, DIY Halloween crafts, candy and wine pairings, balloons for your spooky party and more.

It’s the most affordable haunted house in San Antonio, The Haunted Oaks at Rolling Oaks Mall. Fiona takes us there for slasher night scares, and clown night is coming up tomorrow.

Recommended Videos

There’s also a not-so-scary kid-friendly haunted house in New Braunfels. It’s called Spooktacular. Check it out here.

That leads us to our Question of the Day: Which would you rather visit for Halloween? A scary haunted house? A not-so-scary haunted house? An actually haunted place? Or maybe none of those because they all scare you! Cast your vote here.

Want a really spooky experience where you can learn about San Antonio history? Curious Twins Paranormal offer Halloween flashlight cemetery tours. Jada tries one out.

We want candy this Halloween, but how about some money too? The Yumm Factory at Pica Pica Plaza does money drops two times a week! You can learn more about their snacks and money drops on their Instagram page.

Speaking of candy, Jenblossom Cellars is pairing some of their favorite wines with candy this spooky season.

Plus, easy Halloween crafts that only take a few minutes to make with Stephanie Peña Frost from Princess and the Monkey Home Decor, and beautiful balloon arrangements from Balloons by Beth.

Having trouble sleeping? Dr. Caroline Leaf shares tips on how to get restful shut-eye.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.