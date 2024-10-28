SA Live deals this week

Money drops twice a week?! The Yumm Factory will drop the next one on its Instagram page.

SAN ANTONIO – It pays to watch SA Live! Here are a few deals for you this week.

Money drops twice a week! The Yumm Factory at Pica Pica Plaza will reveal its next money drop on its Instagram page. For now, you can get 10 percent off their snacks by mentioning SA Live.

Recommended Videos

Happy Hallo-WEENdy’s! Now through October 31, fans can get spooky good deals to sink their fangs into on the Wendy’s app:

Monday, 10/28: BoooGO any Wendy’s Breakfast Sandwich.

Tuesday, 10/29: FREE small chocolate Frosty® with purchase.

Wednesday, 10/30: FREE small coffee with purchase.

Thursday, 10/31: FREE 4-piece Saucy Nuggs with purchase.

Let me know if you have any questions! Assets are available to download HERE.

Voodoo Doughnut is offering a Trick-or Treat-Yourself Costume Giveaway on October 31st. Show up in your Halloween costume, and you can snag a free doughnut from their Halloween Half Dozen. This offer is available in-store only, all day long from 6 am to close.

Chef to Table is offering 10% off your first meal prep order if they can mention the “Ghoul wrapped dogs” & “Spooky stuffed sockets” we made on the show.

Get 20 percent off homecoming and Christmas items with Amistad Floral and Crafts.

Trebla Art is offering 15 percent off art on its website when you use the code SALIVE.

Sam’s Burger Joint is offering a meal deal for its 25th anniversary. You can get two fan-favorite burgers and two sides for just $19.99 throughout the month of October.

Trees of Envy is offering a free consultation when you mention SA Live.

Color Me Mine will waive your studio fee when you mention SA Live at their The Strand at Huebner Oaks location.

Want to take a fall cake decorating and dessert class? Use code SALIVE for 10 percent off a Cake Art & Provisions decorating class.

Looking for free events this fall? Local mom-fluencer Christina Coker releases her lists of free events on her Instagram page.

Sammy Snacks has a big discount - 25 percent off your order when you mention SA Live.

In honor of the new season of “The Golden Bachelorette,” Nekter Juice Bar will offer Golden Hour specials all season long, including buy one get one free Golden Trio menu items every Wednesday.

Get 20 percent off your purchase at Two H Jewelry with the code SALIVE.

Keep checking this article throughout the week in case we add more deals!