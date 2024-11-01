As seen on SA Live - Friday, November 1, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., San Antonio celebrates and remembers on Día de los Muertos.

Jen takes us to Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center for a special performance and to learn about the culture of Day of the Dead, honoring loved ones with altars and more.

We visit Casa Catrina with Jada. It’s the newest restaurant at La Villita.

Cleto Rodriguez joins Fiona at Market Square for the Legends of Comedy event at the Empire Theatre, hosted by Upstage Comedy Lounge.

Make your home a holiday happy space with tips from Rancho Diaz. They show us what’s trending for Thanksgiving decor.

It’s the weekend and there are tons of events around town, including tomorrow’s Spurs Game Day and a free viewing of “Coco” tonight at The Rock at La Cantera, First Friday at Blue Star Arts Complex and a Dave Matthews Band cover band at Stable Hall.

