SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Monday, November 4, 2024

Holiday appetizers, DIY Christmas gift ideas, patriotic music & free event, cozy sips for fall & more

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Boost your immuni-"tea" this fall. (Pixabay, Pixabay 2024)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., holiday appetizers with locally sourced ingredients, DIY Christmas gift ideas, patriotic music and a free event, cozy sips for fall, layered looks for men and more.

Question of the Day: What’s your time change win or fail? Comment here and look for yours today on the show.

We have a life hack for you for the holidays: Brushfire Farms! You can find their products at Central Market and they make it super easy to wow your family with holiday appetizers and drinks using locally sourced ingredients.

Looking for cute gifts or ornaments to make your family for Christmas? Color Me Mine has you covered. Jen takes us inside.

Fort Sam’s Own, the 323d Army Band, will perform this Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. It’s a free event. We get a preview performance today.

Look and feel good for fall, fellas! Bexar Essentials has you covered--literally--with layered looks for South Texas autumn.

Cozy up with a nice cup of tea, and boost your immunity, too. Relyt. local tea shares fall wellness “brews you can use.”

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Diana Winters headshot

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

