As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wurstfest, beer & pizza, celebrating dachshunds, Thanksgiving Day eats, “Ann” one-woman show & more

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Wurstfest New Braunfels is going on now through Nov. 10. (Christopher Farias, Wurstfest New Braunfels)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., Wurstfest, beer and pizza, celebrating dachshunds, Thanksgiving Day eats that aren’t turkey, the one-woman show “Ann” and more.

The Question of the Day: Where would you like us to go?

Back Unturned Brewing Co. is celebrating 5 years of beer and pizza! Jada takes us to this Downtown hot spot.

Wurstfest is going on right now through Nov. 10 in New Braunfels, and Jen learns a little German for the occasion.

Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas is celebrating Dachtoberfest! What you need to know today on the show.

Chef Mona German is helping us think “outside the turkey” for Thanksgiving. Mona’s Cuisine LLC shares alternatives for your Turkey Day meal, including a smoked pork chop.

The San Pedro Playhouse is celebrating the life of Ann Richards with the play “Ann.” For tickets, call (210) 733-7258.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it's your favorite and why we should go there.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Diana Winters headshot

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

