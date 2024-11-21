As seen on SA Live - Thursday, November 21, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we’re live from the San Antonio Zoo!

It’s the holiday season at the San Antonio Zoo, and we’re checking out what’s new at Zoo Lights! They also have a new luxury lodge where you can stay overnight and wake up right next to the giraffes. Plus, we get to feed flamingos, and you can too!

Jada sits down with Elizabeth Chambers, actor and owner of Bird Bakery, to chat about Thanksgiving pies, cookies, treats and family traditions.

Becky’s Unique Sweets is “baking” your holiday! We find out how you can outsource your sweet treats this season (and no one will ever know). They’re also hosting a Christmas gala for widows and widowers.

