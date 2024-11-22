Skip to main content
Clear icon
57º
Join Insider for Free

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Friday, November 22, 2024

Live from the Santikos Casa Blanca Theater!

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Tags: as seen on sa live, SA Live
We're live from Santikos Casa Blanca Theater!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we’re live from the Santikos Casa Blanca Theater!

The Question of the Day: Which movie are you seeing? “Wicked,” “Gladiator II” or both? Vote here and look for the results of the poll today on the show.

Recommended Videos

In the Alamo Ranch area, Santikos Entertainment’s Casa Blanca Theater is ready for you to experience part one of “Wicked” this weekend! From cocktails to popcorn buckets and beyond, there’s something for everyone to enjoy while they’re off to see the wizard.

Throwing a “Wicked” party? You don’t want to miss these popular ideas from The Rose Table.

A big thank you to Starline Costumes for our gorgeous Glinda dress, which Jen is sporting today. You can find Santa costumes and more for the holidays at this local shop.

Speaking of movies, there’s a movie in theaters today that was shot in San Antonio. We chat with one of the stars of “Say a Little Prayer,” Vanessa Vasquez.

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration is in full swing! Click here to find out how you can enter to win a family four-pack of tickets to the park.

Our producer and resident dog dad Robert Morin rounds up the dos and don’ts of Thanksgiving treats for your pets with help from the San Antonio Humane Society.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Diana Winters headshot

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos