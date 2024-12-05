As seen on SA Live - Thursday, December 5, 2024

Toyota Field is giving people something to be excited about with the first-ever Coca-Cola Classic Christmas.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we’re live from Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas San Antonio at Toyota Field!

Holiday traditions come to life at Toyota Field amid dazzling lights at Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas San Antonio. They have an ice skating rink, a snow slide, dancing, music and of course, lights! We’re taking you inside this dazzling display today. Classic Christmas San Antonio runs now through Dec. 29. Check the calendar for dates and times.

Looking for other winter wonderlands in Texas? Celebrated Travel takes us to some hidden gems.

It’s a Christmas tradition with a Texas twist. Experience Tchaikovsky’s beloved Nutcracker like never before with an unforgettable performance by SA Phil and the San Antonio Ballet School at the Majestic Theatre. “The Nutcracker: A Texas Folklorico Story” is coming up this Friday and Saturday. We give you a preview of this Texas-sized performance.

Looking for more holiday fun? Get amnesty from Krampus and a parade through King William, which ends in a holiday Krampus party at the Rathskeller Bar at Herman Sons. It’s all happening this Thursday, Dec. 5, at the San Antonio Krampus Parade.

Comfort food is key when it’s cold outside, and Kabayan Kusina warms us up with a taste of Filipino food favorites. They have meal deals for the family and holiday specials.

Need a new holiday stuffing recipe? Beef Loving Texans has you covered with this beefy option.

A father-daughter duo brings humor and a fresh take to Greek mythology with their “Greeking Out” podcast and books. We chat with Kenny Curtis and Jillian Hughes about their new project.

